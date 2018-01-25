Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable for Thursday
Fox (abdomen) is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox underwent a precautionary MRI on Wednesday, but the results came back negative and the rookie point guard looks to be on track to play Thursday in Miami after leaving Tuesday's contest early with the injury. Fox has seen a big bump in usage this month, so expect his playing time to continue hovering around 30 minutes as the Kings look to play their younger players more and more.
