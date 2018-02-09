Fox (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Fox was limited at Wednesday's practice, though Thursday's morning shootaround appears to have yielded positive results. With George Hill now out of the picture after being traded to Cleveland, Fox's path to consistent starter's minutes is clearer. In the five games prior to going down with his ankle injury, Fox had averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes.