Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable Friday vs. Portland
Fox (ankle) is probable for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Fox was limited at Wednesday's practice, though Thursday's morning shootaround appears to have yielded positive results. With George Hill now out of the picture after being traded to Cleveland, Fox's path to consistent starter's minutes is clearer. In the five games prior to going down with his ankle injury, Fox had averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Sprains ankle•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads all starters in scoring with 15 points on Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team in scoring with 26 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable for Thursday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...