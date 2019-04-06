Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable Sunday
Fox (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Fox was removed from Friday's game against Utah after eight minutes of run due to right foot soreness. Given the fact that the Kings are outside of the playoff race and have just two games remaining, Fox could be held out if he experiences any discomfort pregame Sunday. That said, current expectations are that he'll see the floor.
