Fox is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a lower back strain, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

This is the second straight game that Fox has popped up on the injury report, but the point guard was still able to play 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic, so there isn't much concern surrounding his health. While Fox's status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip-off, expect him to be in the starting lineup and ready to go Thursday night.