Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable vs. Wizards
Fox (abdomen) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Fox played through the abdominal issue during Sunday's win over the Pistons, finishing with 23 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one block in 32 minutes. He missed one game near the end of February due to the issue but has now played each of the past two games and figures to take the court again Tuesday.
