Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable with back issue
Fox is probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to back spasms.
Fox managed to return to the hardwood for Sunday's matchup, so his appearance on the injury report is likely a precaution. Expect clarification on his availability closer to tip.
