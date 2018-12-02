Fox turned in 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT, six assists, four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 win over the Pacers.

Fox offset a lukewarm shooting performance with a season-high four steals to go along with six assists. Fox's output has become much more reliable this season as the floor general of a much-improved Kings squad. The former Kentucky standout flies a bit under the radar, but he's one of the best point guards in the West this season.