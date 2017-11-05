Fox tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and three turnovers across 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Pistons.

While Fox shot efficiently from the field, he didn't distribute very well, racking up just one more assist than turnover. Also, despite starting in place of the sidelined George Hill (personal), Fox saw just 27 minutes. It appears that even when Hill misses time, leaning on Fox in DFS may not always be a lock-in strategy.