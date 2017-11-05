Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Produces mixed bag in start
Fox tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and three turnovers across 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Pistons.
While Fox shot efficiently from the field, he didn't distribute very well, racking up just one more assist than turnover. Also, despite starting in place of the sidelined George Hill (personal), Fox saw just 27 minutes. It appears that even when Hill misses time, leaning on Fox in DFS may not always be a lock-in strategy.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 18 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shifting back to bench role•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Bench-leading scoring effort in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...