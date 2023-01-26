Fox produced 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to Toronto.

Fox tied for second on Sacramento with 16 points in the contest, and he got there with an efficient 7-for-12 shooting night from the field. The point guard also led the Kings with eight dimes and chipped in four rebounds, though he turned the ball over four times. While Fox has taken a slight step back by averaging 16.5 points over his past two games, he hasn't shot the ball poorly, making 53.8 percent of his field-goal attempts over the pair of contests.