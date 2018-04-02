Fox managed 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.

The rookie has now put together back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts after posting single-digit point totals in three of the four games prior. He accomplished the feat Sunday despite some poor shooting, as his 18 attempts equaled a career high. Fox continues to go through his inconsistent stretches from time to time, but he's largely been a steady contributor of scoring and assists throughout his first year.