Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Productive night despite shooting struggles
Fox managed 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.
The rookie has now put together back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts after posting single-digit point totals in three of the four games prior. He accomplished the feat Sunday despite some poor shooting, as his 18 attempts equaled a career high. Fox continues to go through his inconsistent stretches from time to time, but he's largely been a steady contributor of scoring and assists throughout his first year.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads first unit in scoring Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Eight points in 28 minutes Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Quiet in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid all-around game in defeat•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Records four steals in narrow loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 20 in Wednesday's OT win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...