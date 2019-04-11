Fox finished with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and one rebound across 17 minutes in the Kings' 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Fox was extremely efficient with his limited playing time, and he closed out an outstanding sophomore campaign by shooting 18-for-28 over his last two games. The 2017 fifth overall pick averaged 17.3 points (on 45.8 percent shooting, including 37.1 percent from three-point range), 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.4 minutes while only missing one game. Looking ahead to next season, another leap forward could certainly be in the cards for Fox, who should see his scoring bump up another notch with at least a slight improvement in shooting.