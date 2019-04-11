Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Productive with capped minutes
Fox finished with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists and one rebound across 17 minutes in the Kings' 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Fox was extremely efficient with his limited playing time, and he closed out an outstanding sophomore campaign by shooting 18-for-28 over his last two games. The 2017 fifth overall pick averaged 17.3 points (on 45.8 percent shooting, including 37.1 percent from three-point range), 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.4 minutes while only missing one game. Looking ahead to next season, another leap forward could certainly be in the cards for Fox, who should see his scoring bump up another notch with at least a slight improvement in shooting.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...