Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Promoted to USA National roster
Fox was promoted to the Team USA National roster ahead of the FIBA World Cup, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.
While a number of high-profile NBA stars have dropped out of FIBA consideration in recent weeks, Fox will move up from the Select team and will likely have a good chance to make the final roster, which will head to China at the end of August. The Kentucky product is coming off of an impressive second year in the league in which he averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 81 games.
