Fox totaled 22 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Friday in the Kings' 103-94 win over the Knicks.

In a game that finished with all five Kings starters having registered double-digit scoring, Fox paced a balanced attack with his 11th game this season over 20 points. He also tied for the team lead with seven assists and a trio of three-pointers. In his fourth NBA campaign, Fox is posting per-game averages of 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals.