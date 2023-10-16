Fox finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 121-115 preseason overtime loss to the Warriors.

Fox is getting the necessary reps to be ready for the postseason, and the electric point guard continues to show why he's one of the best point guards in the Western Conference, even if he plays on a limited basis as he has in the preseason. Fox will undoubtedly be one of the Kings' go-to players on offense by the time the regular season starts in late October alongside Domantas Sabonis.