Fox tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Warriors.

There's no question that Fox is the Kings' primary offensive weapon, and the organization hung their hat on his skills with a five-year, $163 million extension last month. Although there are a few new faces on the roster, it will be up to Fox to bring a largely unchanged squad to the next level against an increasingly difficult field in the Western Conference.