Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 19 points in loss
Fox posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3 Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Rockets.
Fox has established himself as one of the breakout players in the Western Conference in his sophomore season and has a firm on hold on the starting gig as the Kings' floor general. He shot well but only collected three assists on the night, which is well below his season average. Fox will continue to produce, but the Kings were simply outmatched on Saturday.
