Fox registered 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Mondays 98-85 loss to the Spurs.

The Kings can be thankful that their first-round pick turned out to be a winner, as Fox figures to be the centerpiece of Sacramento's rebuilding effort. The team will have to do some heavy lifting in the free agent market to field a team that can compete, but with Willie Cauley-Stein and Fox at the core, they at least have a foundation to build upon.