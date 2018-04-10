Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 21 points in loss
Fox registered 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Mondays 98-85 loss to the Spurs.
The Kings can be thankful that their first-round pick turned out to be a winner, as Fox figures to be the centerpiece of Sacramento's rebuilding effort. The team will have to do some heavy lifting in the free agent market to field a team that can compete, but with Willie Cauley-Stein and Fox at the core, they at least have a foundation to build upon.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes diversified line in Friday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Full stat line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Productive night despite shooting struggles•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads first unit in scoring Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Eight points in 28 minutes Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Quiet in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....