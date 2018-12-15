Fox posted 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 130-125 loss to the Kings.

Fox is in line to be one of the league's most improved players as he's put together a prolific campaign as the Kings' floor general. The 20-year old's season average of 18.1 points and 7.6 assists has vaulted him into a higher tier among fellow point guards and is a must-start in all formats.