Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 25 points in loss
Fox posted 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 130-125 loss to the Kings.
Fox is in line to be one of the league's most improved players as he's put together a prolific campaign as the Kings' floor general. The 20-year old's season average of 18.1 points and 7.6 assists has vaulted him into a higher tier among fellow point guards and is a must-start in all formats.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 25 points in Monday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Records double-double 29 minutes•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hands out seven assists in blowout•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Produces 15 points Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Near double-double in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes 13 points in loss•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...