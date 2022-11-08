Fox ended with 28 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Fox has been absolutely on fire this season, topping the 25-point plateau in his last two contests following a minor one-game absence but also doing it in all but two appearances to date. The electric point guard is being trusted with a bigger role on offense, and while his passing numbers have taken a hit as a result -- his 4.8 assists per game are the lowest since his rookie year -- he's also averaging career-best marks in several categories such as points (26.5), rebounds (5.4), field goal percentage (54.5) and three-point percentage (37.2) so far.