Fox registered 30 points (12-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

Fox struggled a bit with his shot, making just three of 11 three-point attempts and just three of eight shots from the charity stripe, but he still paced the Kings with just his second game with 30 or more points. The speedy point guard has scored at least 20 points in all but six of his appearances, however, and his role as the Kings' go-to guy on offense is completely established. That, along with his usage rate, make him an excellent fantasy asset across all formats.