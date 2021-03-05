Fox finished with 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 assists and eight rebounds in Thursday's loss to Portland.

Fox led Sacramento in both scoring and assists in the contest while registering his 10th double-double of the campaign. He has racked up 20-plus points in six straight games, averaging 26.3 points per contest during that stretch. The fourth-year guard enters the All-Star break on pace for career-high per-game marks in multiple categories, including points (23.0), three-pointers (1.8) and assists (7.6).