Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up double-double in win
Fox had 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-9 FT) and 10 assists in Sunday's win over the Thunder.
Fox played a game-high 42 minutes in a game that was competitive throughout, and he topped 20 points for the second time in three games. Fox is off to an encouraging start after an up-and-down rookie year, though he is just 1-of-7 from three on the season.
