Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up full line in loss Thursday
Fox had 25 points (11-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to New Orleans.
This loss basically rules the Kings out of playoff basketball, however, it certainly didn't slow Fox who had a nice all-around performance. In fact, it was his seventh 20-10 game of the season, something that people would not have expected at the beginning of the season. He has had himself a breakout campaign and is going to rocket up the draft boards next season with owners likely having to grab him in at least the fifth round of standard leagues.
