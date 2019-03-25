Fox totaled nine points (3-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, six steals and one block across 27 minutes in the Kings' 111-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Fox enjoyed diametrically opposite games on each end of the floor, as he generated his worst shooting performance since coming up empty on four attempts Dec. 17 against the Timberwolves but also recorded a season-high six steals. Fox is actually in a modest two-game slump offensively, as he'd also gone just 3-for-12 from the field against the Suns on Saturday. However, given his body of work overall this season, it's likely he bounces back from that pair of outliers in short order as the Kings continue to try and hold on to playoff hopes.