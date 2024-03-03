Fox (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and is considered questionable for Monday's game against Chicago, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Fox appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff, though an official decision on his availability may not be determined until after morning shootaround and/or pregame warmups. The 26-year-old has missed two consecutive contests due to a left knee bruise, but his ability to log a full practice Sunday is an excellent sign that a return is near, even if he isn't ultimately cleared for Monday's game.