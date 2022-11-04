Fox (knee) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Magic, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox fully participated in Friday's practice session, which is at least a checkmark on the positive side heading into the contest. If Fox gets the go-ahead to suit up for the contest, Davion Mitchell would presumably lose his starting spot and see his minutes scaled back.
