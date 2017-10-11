Play

Fox (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After suffering a lower back injury over the weekend, Fox went on to miss Monday's exhibition and is now in danger of sitting out a second straight contest. He'll attempt to go through practice Wednesday, though whether or not Fox will be a full participant, remains unclear at this point in time. Consider him questionable for Thursday and another update should be provided following the team's morning shootaround.

