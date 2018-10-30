Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable for Tuesday
Fox is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a strained lower back, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Fox is coming off an impressive showing in Monday's game against the Heat, posting 30 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes. However, it appears it picked up a back injury in that effort and will likely end up being a game-time decision on the second leg of a back-to-back. Should Fox be ruled out for Tuesday's game, either Frank Mason or Yogi Ferrell would be in line to slide into the starting point guard spot.
