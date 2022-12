Fox is considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to right foot soreness.

Fox has played in all but one game this season but has seen his production tail off in a major way of late, failing to top 20 points in any of the last five games. A bothersome foot could help explain his shooting woes, and it will be worth monitoring if the star point guard gets the green light Friday. If not, Davion Mitchell could line up for the start at point guard.