Fox (back) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Magic, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Fox left Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans early due to back stiffness, which is apparently still giving him some pain. More information on his status should arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor, Frank Mason would probably see increased run.

