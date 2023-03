Fox is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to left hamstring soreness.

Fox dealt with a wrist injury last week but has been back in action over the last two games. He averaged 29.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game during those matchups but is now dealing with a hamstring issue that jeopardizes his availability against the Pelicans. If Fox sits, Davion Mitchell and Matthew Dellavedova could see increased roles.