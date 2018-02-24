Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable Saturday
Fox (pink eye) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox missed Thursday's game against Thunder due to the issue, and his status is unlikely to be determined until closer to game time on Saturday. Garrett Temple replaced him in the starting lineup in the previous contest, and figures to be the likely candidate to do so again should he ultimately remain sidelined.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Expected to play in Rising Stars game•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Receives stitches after Wednesday's game•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid in rare victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...