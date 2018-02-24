Fox (pink eye) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox missed Thursday's game against Thunder due to the issue, and his status is unlikely to be determined until closer to game time on Saturday. Garrett Temple replaced him in the starting lineup in the previous contest, and figures to be the likely candidate to do so again should he ultimately remain sidelined.

