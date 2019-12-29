Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable Sunday
Fox (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.
Fox missed Saturday's loss against Phoenix due to back spasms after being considered doubtful heading into the matchup. Being tabbed questionable Sunday, the guard will likely be a game-time decision barring any major setbacks. Fox has played in just five games dating back to Nov. 8.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...