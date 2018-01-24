Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable to return Tuesday
Fox is dealing with some abdominal tightness and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fox was seen heading to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's contest and another update should be provided when the two teams come out for the start of the second half. The exact severity is still unknown, but considering it's being listed as just tightness, it doesn't sound like something that could keep Fox out for an extended period of time.
