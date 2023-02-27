Fox (left wrist soreness) is questionable for Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox tends to play if he's capable, but the medical staff might want to err on the side of caution with this being his shooting wrist. He'll likely want to go through his pregame routine before an official decision is made, so he may be a game-time call, but if he is forced to the sidelines that would open up opportunity for Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk while Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray would be asked to step it up on offense.