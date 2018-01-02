Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable vs. Hornets
Fox (quad) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Fox has missed the last six games with a partial tear in his quad, but there's a chance he'll return to action Tuesday. The Kings will reevaluate Fox at shootaround in the morning, at which point his status should become a bit more clear.
