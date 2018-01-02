Fox (quad) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Fox has missed the last six games with a partial tear in his quad, but there's a chance he'll return to action Tuesday. The Kings will reevaluate Fox at shootaround in the morning, at which point his status should become a bit more clear.

