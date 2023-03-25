Fox (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz.
Fox exited Friday's win over the Suns after 21 minutes due to a hamstring injury, but he's avoided something severe and could play again as soon as Saturday. However, if he takes the game off, more minutes should be in store for Davion Mitchell, Matthew Dellavedova and Malik Monk.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits Friday due to hamstring•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Modest production in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Explodes for 37 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 12 points with 12 shots•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Nears 20 points in all-around game•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores team-high 32 points•