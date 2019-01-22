Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable vs. Toronto
Fox will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to soreness in his left big toe.
Fox's status for Tuesday's matchup in Toronto is up in the air after a toe injury flared up. His availability will likely get cleared up closer to tipoff.
