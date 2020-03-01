Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable with abdominal issue
Fox is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons with right lower abdominal tightness, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Fox missed Thursday's game due to the injury but returned Friday in Memphis with 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes. The 22-year-old's status could receive an update after the team's Sunday morning shootaround, but for now he's likely to be a game-time call.
