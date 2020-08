Fox finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-5 FT) and three assists in Sunday's loss to Orlando.

Coming off of a huge scoring game in the Kings' opener, Fox failed to carry over the momentum on a night when most of the Kings' regulars struggled from the field. With the game out of hand early in the second half, Fox was limited to just 25 minutes. He also added two rebounds, while committing four turnovers.