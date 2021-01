Fox posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in a loss to Portland on Saturday.

As in Friday's contest, Fox was limited to 25 minutes as the Kings attempt to manage his recent hamstring injury. Unlike Friday, however, Fox was unproductive on the court, making only a third of his shots and adding little in the way of peripheral stats. It remains to be seen how long he will remain on a minutes restriction, but Fox should certainly have many better games ahead.