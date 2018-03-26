Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Quiet in loss
Fox tallied just 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 loss to the Celtics.
Fox was disappointing Sunday, putting up very little fantasy value despite the 26 minutes of court time. Inconsistency has been the theme over the past few weeks with his production ranging from solid to weak. He is ok to own in standard leagues but chances are there is someone with more upside available on the waivers.
