Fox finished Tuesday's loss to Minnesota with 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes.

Fox came into the contest averaging 30.5 points and 7.8 assists over his past eight games, so Tuesday's performance was a letdown by his standards. He struggled to convert from two-point range and played his fewest minutes since Jan. 15. There shouldn't be much concern about Fox based on this one-game sample, however, as the point guard is averaging career-best marks of 25.1 points and 7.2 assists on the season.