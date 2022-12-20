Fox ended Monday's 125-119 loss to the Hornets with 37 points (14-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes.

Fox couldn't lead Sacramento to victory Monday, but he nonetheless continued to emerge from his recent slump, leading the Kings with 37 points on an efficient 14-of-25 performance from the field. The point guard added five boards, though his two assists were well below his season average of 5.6 dimes. Prior to missing two games with a foot injury, Fox had hit a cold spell, averaging just 15.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting over five games. However, he's turned things around in four contests since his return, posting 25.3 points on a 45.1 percent shooting mark.