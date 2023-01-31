Fox finished with 32 points (13-27 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 118-111 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Fox led the charge for the Kings, pacing the team in scoring while bringing his steal total up to 10 across the past five games. Though much of Fox's fantasy value moving forward will derive from his scoring and assist outputs as well his high field-goal percentage, the flurry of steals production of late has augmented his overall utility.