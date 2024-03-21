Fox recorded 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-89 win over Toronto.

Fox has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive appearances, and while Domantas Sabonis has been the Kings' top performer this season, there's no doubt Fox is having a solid season of his own. The star floor general is averaging 26.3 points, 6.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game since the All-Star break.