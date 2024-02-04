Fox totaled 41 points (13-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists and five steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 victory over the Bulls.

Fox led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while added a game-best handful of steals and leading all scorers with a 40-point outing in a winning effort. Fox posted his fifth game of the year with 40 or more points, his first such performance since scoring 43 points on Dec. 26. He has now tallied five or more steals in three games.