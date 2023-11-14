Fox (ankle) will play Monday night against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Fox hasn't seen any game action since Oct. 29 after going down with an ankle sprain, but he'll be back in action Monday evening after proving his health during Sunday's practice. Coach Mike Brown also stated during his pregame comments that Fox wouldn't be on any kind of minute restriction, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento. Keon Ellis will likely head back to a bench role with the return of Sacramento's star point guard.