Fox accounted for 30 points (12-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals in 29 minutes Friday in Sacramento's win over Cleveland.

Fox's scoring outburst was a result of him knocking down four triple's, a season-high. The Kentucky product is putting a fantastic sophomore campaign together. He has improved on his rookie season almost across the board. The considerable improvements that are particularly interesting include his improved three-point shooting and free-throw attempts per game. Entering tonight's matchup, Fox was shooting 41.1-percent from deep on three attempts per game, compared to a 30.7-percent mark on 2.1 attempts per game during the 2017-18 season. Fox is fouled on 17.9-percent of his shot attempts, which is one of the highest marks amongst point guards, per Cleaning the Glass. He has game-breaker type speed and it's the foundation of is game. If you have fantasy stock in Fox, you have no reason to expect him to slow down anytime soon.

