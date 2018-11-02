Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Records first career triple-double
Fox (back) finished with 31 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 win over the Hawks.
Fox played through a minor back strain but obviously felt fine, amassing career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, and made free throws. It was by far the best performance of his young career, and he'll now have two days to rest up for Sunday's road showdown with the defensively dominant Bucks.
